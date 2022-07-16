Man Duped In Electricity Bill Fraud In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A senior citizen in Odisha capital fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 2.75 lakh while paying his electricity bill online.

As per the report, the victim, an ex-employee of RSP received a message from the fraudster to pay his pending electric bill as soon as possible or the electricity supply of his house will be snapped. He was also informed to pay the bill online only.

While the senior citizen started paying online, the fraudster duped Rs 2.75 lakh from his account. A complaint in this regard has been lodged by the victim with Bhubaneswar Cyber Police. Further investigations are underway.