Man Dies After Jumping From 19th Floor In Mumbai

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he jumped from the 19th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Parel area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari.

The Level Three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon the Mumbai Fire Department. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, a massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai’s Parel area. Panicing over the incident, Tiwari jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials arrived at the spot. further investigations are underway.