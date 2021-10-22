Vivo Y71t Launched With 20:9 AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has added a new smartphone to its Y-series dubbed as the Vivo Y71t in the Chinese market. The latest smartphone comes with MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset runs Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OriginOS 1.0 on top. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Vivo Y71t price, availability details

Vivo Y71t the price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400). It features Mirage and Midnight Blue colors and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its sale scheduled for November 1. Details about the global pricing and availability of the Vivo Y71t are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y71t Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y71t has a water-drop-shaped notch at the top of the display which houses the selfie camera. The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that has Full HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 3000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device under the hood there’s an octa-core 6nm MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC which is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU.

On the software side of things, the Y71t boots Android 11 out of the box with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Coming to the optics department, the device sports a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For the selfie purpose, you get a 16MP camera on the front side which is located beneath the notch.

The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery that has 44W fast charging support. Connectivity-wise the device has a dual SIM card support, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device also has microSD card support and a face unlock option.