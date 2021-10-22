UK Navy Chief Admiral Meets Indian Counterpart In Delhi

New Delhi: Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy is on a three day official visit to India from 22-24 Oct 21.

Adm Radakin interacted with Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff on 22 Oct 21. Amongst other naval bilateral cooperation issues, the Chiefs emphasised on collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

He is also scheduled to visit Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command (at Mumbai) wherein he would interact with VAdm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Adm Radakin would also embark HMS Queen Elizabeth, Flagship of UK CSG 21.

Sharing a modern partnership bound by strong ties, the bilateral relationship between India and UK was upgraded to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in 2004 and further strengthened through reciprocal visits by the Prime Ministers.

Subsequently, during the Virtual Summit between the Prime Ministers of both the countries on 04 May 21, ‘Roadmap 2030’ was adopted towards elevating the bilateral ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy on numerous issues, which include operational interactions such as the KONKAN and Maritime Partnership Exercise, training exchanges, exchange of White Shipping Information and Subject Matter Experts in various fields, all of which are coordinated through the medium of Executive Steering Group (ESG) meetings conducted annually.

In addition, warships from both Navies regularly make port calls at each other’s ports.