Man Bludgeons Wife To Death In Cuttack Village; Hospitalised After Suicide Bid

Niali: A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle and attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at Taradapada village under Gobindapur police limits in Cuttack district. The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Behera.

According to reports, the deceased woman’s husband, Bishwanath Behera, was a habitual drunkard and both used to quarrel over petty issues.

The accused Bishwanath today reached home in an inebriated condition following which Kalpana opposed his activity. In a fit of rage, Bishwanath attacked her with a pestle killing her on the spot.

In a bid to end his own life, Bishwanath consumed poison. However, other family members rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to the Adashpur PHC. After initial treatment, he was shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition remained critical.