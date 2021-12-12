Mob Sets Truck Ablaze After It Mows Down Cyclist In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: An iron-truck laden was set ablaze by an angry mob after the heavy vehicle mowed down a cyclist near Badabahal Chhak under Kolabira police station on National Highway-49 on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hemsagar Sahu of Pokhrasal village.

According to reports, Sahu was on his cycle near Badabahal Chhak when the speeding truck hit him and sped away. Some locals, who witnessed the accident, chased down the truck and detained the driver.

The locals then blocked movement of vehicles on the NH demanding compensation for the victim’s family. However, the situation turned violent after some angry locals set the truck on fire.

On intimation, police reached the spot and pacified the mob while arresting the driver and seizing the truck. The locals also removed the road blockade after talks with the authorities.

A case has been registered while the body was sent for autopsy, the police said.