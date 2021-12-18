Man Beaten To Death For Sacrilege Bid At Golden Temple

Amritsar: A man was beaten to death for attempting sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple.

The incident took place during the Rehraas Sahib Paath today when the man jumped over a railing inside the Golden Temple.

He then allegedly tried to catch the sword which was kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib inside the reserved area which is only open to Granthi Sikhs.

This is when the man was overpowered and lynched. The man was later declared dead by officials. Further probe in the matter is underway.