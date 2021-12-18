Odisha FPO Conclave: Dedicated Web Portal Launched For Farmer Producer Organizations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FPO Conclave 2021 is being organised by the Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment to provide a platform to integrate key stakeholders of the FPO Ecosystem and address the challenges of the Farmer Producer Organizations with the aim of developing focused action plans to strengthen the FPOs in Odisha.

Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) are Collectivization of producers, especially low and marginal farmers, into the producer organizations has come out as one of the most efficient pathways to address the many challenges of agriculture, but more significantly, improved approach to investments, technology and inputs and markets. FPOs model could help achieve the goal of doubling farmer’s income.

Odisha government was one of the pioneers in forming the Odisha FPO Policy, 2018 which has been promoting & strengthening FPOs in the State.

Currently, there are 500+ FPOs being promoted and supported under government policies & schemes like — PKVY, RKVY, MIDH, Odisha Millet Mission, APC, Central Sector Scheme — Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPOs; many FPOs have also been set up independently.

More than 450 FPOs in the state have been registered by various agencies like NABARD, SFAC, Department of Agriculture & Food Production (DA&FP). There are 142 FPOs (target for FY 2020-21) are being promoted under the Central Sector Scheme — Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPOs, 120 of which have been registered by 5 Implementing Agencies — NABARD, NAFED, SFAC, NCDC, & FDRVC.

More than 100 FPOs from 30 districts participated in the Conclave. 5 FPOs presented their business plans to the dignitaries, officials and fellow FPO representatives which got applauded by all the dignitaries. Three sessions on Linking markets to FPOs, Access to Finance and Strengthening FPO ecosystem —Policy initiatives was organised among the FPOs and sector experts to bring out the issues and challenges in these areas. 10 FPOs from 7 districts showcased their value-added products which were well appreciated by the dignitaries.

A dedicated web portal for FPOs (FPOODISHA.NIC.IN), which was launched by Dr Arun Kumar Sahu, Minister of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Dept. of Fisheries and Animal Resource Development and Dept. of Higher Education, is an initiative from the State Government to provide a digital platform to access information and extend single-window services to all the state FPOs. The Director of Horticulture has associated with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to strengthen the FPOs in accessing remunerative markets, convergence with Schemes and implementing a digital Governance system for the performance measurement of FPOs.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik congratulated the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment through a video message for inviting all the FPOs from all the districts to FPO Conclave 2021. He extended his wishes for the success of the conclave. He also congratulated Directorate of Horticulture for building the web portal ‘FPOOdisha.nic.in’ for the FPOs in Odisha.

In the conclave, Dr Arun Kumar Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Dept. of Fisheries and Animal Resource Development and Dept. of Higher Education; Sj. Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Hon’ble CM; Sj. Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Dept. of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment; Director of Agriculture & Food Production, Director Soil Conservation & Watershed Development, Director Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Director Fisheries were present during the occasion.

Officials from Mission Shakti, Odisha Livelihood Mission, ORMAS, TDCC, OPELIP, MSME, Odisha State Seed Corporation, NAFED, MARKFED, OSAM Board, APICOL, Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation are invited to the conclave who interacted with the FPOs during various technical sessions. Among other sector experts, leaders and academicians from Mothers’ Dairy, World Bank, World Food Programme, Samunnati, Tanager International, Palladium Consulting academicians from Xavier University, Siksha ’O’ Anusandhan, KIIT, Sri Sri University participated in the conclave.