SAIL Receives Prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2021

New Delhi: The Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the year 2021 in the Steel Sector by the Institute of Directors.

SAIL has been the winner of this award for successive three years. This bears testimony to the efforts made by the Company for sustainable and environmentally responsible steel making.

SAIL is sensitive to global concerns for climate change. Carbon footprint reduction has become an integral part of the company’s corporate policies and operations. Deployment of state-of-the-art environment-friendly technology, R&D initiatives in association with academic institutes of repute for resource efficiency, creation of carbon sinks by massive plantation drives, gradual shift to LED lighting, enhancing the share of renewable energy etc is some of the major initiatives undertaken by SAIL in this area.

The company’s environmental protections measures are focused on adopting various environmental measures including, upgrading of pollution control facilities, water conservation efforts with the aim to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge, efficient handling of different solid wastes (viz. process waste, hazardous waste, canteen/township waste), carbon sequestration through afforestation, eco-restoration of the mined-out area and etc.