Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh Jolted By Multiple Earthquakes

Mumbai: Two earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli City on Thursday in a span of just 10 minutes. According to the National Center for Seismology, the first tremor was recorded at 6:08 am and measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. The second one occurred at around 6: 19 am and was recorded at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 km in the city.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli,Maharashtra India.”

Arunachal Pradesh, a state nestled in the northeastern part of India, experienced the unsettling tremors of not just one but two earthquakes in the early hours of Thursday. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the occurrence of these seismic events, rattling the region within just two hours.

The initial earthquake, registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale, jolted the land at 01:49 am local time. Its epicenter was pinpointed in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, at a latitude of 27.38 and a longitude of 92.77. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, leaving locals in a state of alarm.

Shortly thereafter, at 03:40 am, the second tremor struck, measuring at a magnitude of 3.4. This seismic event was centered in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, with its epicenter located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, and at a shallower depth of 5 kilometers.