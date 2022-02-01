Maa Samaleswari Temple In Sambalpur Reopen Its Door For Devotees

Sambalpur: Western Odisha’s famous Maa Samaleswari shrine in Odisha has reopened its gates for devotees after a gap of 21 days.

Reportedly, the devotees are allowed to visit and have darshan from 6.00 am to 11.00 am and from 1.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

After reviewing the covid-19 situation in the district, the district administration has allowed the reopening of the temple.

However, the devotees have to follow all the covid-19 guidelines inside the premises. They have to maintain social distance and wear masks during their stay inside the shrine.

On the other hand, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has also reopened Srimandir in Puri from today.