Govt Extends WFH For Its 50% Staffers Till Feb 15 

New Delhi: The government has extended work from the home arrangement for 50 percent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary till February 15, as per Personnel Ministry order.

Reportedly, people with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

According to an order issued on Monday extending the arrangements till February 15, it said Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing — 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm — to avoid overcrowding in offices.

Earlier on January 3, the Personnel Ministry had issued an order allowing work from home 50 percent of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31, in view of rising in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, all officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly, the order stated. Personnel Ministry also extended the suspension of biometric attendance for the employees till February 15.