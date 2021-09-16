Lokayukta Member Presents His Book ‘Secrets Of Similipal’ To Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Member of Lokayukta Dr. Debabrata Swain today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ and presented a copy of the book ‘Secrets of Similipal – A Wonderland of Elephants and Melanistic Tigers’, written by him.

The book has been jointly published by Astral International Private Limited, New Delhi and Save Elephant Foundation Trust, Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written a foreword for the book.

The Odisha CM appreciated the efforts of the author for highlighting Similipal and its bio-diversity.

The book has many fascinating features of the floral and faunal diversity of Similipal. The book will be useful for forest managers, researchers, scholars and nature lovers.