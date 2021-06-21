Lockdown relaxed in Delhi; Check details here

New Delhi: As daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital continue to drop, the Delhi government has announced further relaxation in the lockdown-like restrictions from Monday. The relaxations have been extended till 5am on June 28.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order said that both bars and restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity between noon to 10 pm.

“Owners of restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and guidelines issued by the Government of India/Delhi government,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order stated.

Here’s what allowed:

All government offices are allowed to function with officers of the level of Grade-|/equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. All private offices are allowed to open with 50% strength from 9am – 5pm.

All standalone shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops giving non-essential services to open from 10am to 8pm.

Religious places are allowed to open but no visitors will be allowed.

Delhi Metro will run with 50% of its seating capacity.

Here’s what not allowed: