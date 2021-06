Wrestler The Great Khali’s Mother Tandi Devi Passes Away

Ludhiana: Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem in a hospital in Ludhiana.

Tandi Devi was aged 75 and she breathed her last on Sunday.

Khali’s mother was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week.