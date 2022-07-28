Wuhan lockdown
International

Lockdown in China’s Wuhan after four cases

By Haraprasad Das
67

Beijing: Almost one million people in a suburb of Wuhan – China’s central city where the coronavirus was first recorded – have been placed under lockdown.

Jiangxia district residents have been ordered to stay inside their homes or compounds for three days after four asymptomatic Covid cases were detected.

China follows a “zero Covid” strategy, including mass testing, strict isolation rules and local lockdowns.

This has resulted in far fewer deaths than in many other countries.

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 17826 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking