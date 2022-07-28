Ganja Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs Seized In Koraput, One Held

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja with the arrest of a person in Lamtaput of Odisha’s Koraput district.

The arrestee has been identified as Jitu Biswal of Bariniput in Jeypore.

Acting on reliable input, the police patrolling team intercepted a car near Surumi village square.

During the search, the officials recovered over 127 kilograms of ganja packed in five sacks and seized it. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle in this regard.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 10 lakhs, officials informed.

Police have registered a case under the NDPS act and initiated an investigation into the matter.