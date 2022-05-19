Liquor Prices Hiked By 20-25% In Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday increased the liquor prices by 20 to 25 per cent. The new prices will come into effect from today.

The authorities have increased the price of 1,000 ml liquor by Rs 120. The price has gone up to Rs 615 from Rs 495 earlier.

The liquor prices have been hiked for the first time since liquor policy 2021-23 came into effect.

Liquor prices were last hiked in the state in May 2020 soon after the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown.

Prices of all brands of liquor were hiked and this is expected to help the government generate additional revenues of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore annually.

The state had earned Rs 30,000 crore from liquor sales in 2021-22 with the tax income reported at Rs 12,000 crore.