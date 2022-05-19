Gyanvapi Masjid Case: SC To Hear Matter Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the Gyanvapi mosque hearing case till Friday 3pm. The court has also stayed the hearing in Varanasi court.

The move of the top court came amid fears of the Muslim side that the Wazukhana (ablution area) – where a ‘Shivling’ was said to be found – could be razed, following the order by the Varanasi court to seal the area.

The Varanasi administration has sealed the ablution area of the Gyanvapi Masjid that housed the reservoir, in which a Shivling was reported to have been discovered during a survey.

Officials on Wednesday, May 18, made the wazukhana off-limits to all by placing locks on the doors that lead to the area.

In order to prevent a law-and-order situation at the Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, CRPF personnel have been stationed at the doors to the wazukhana.