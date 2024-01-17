Lionel Messi Named In Fifpro World XI For A Record 17th Time In A Row

London: Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been named in the 2023 FIFPro World XI for a record-breaking 17th successive time at the FIFA Best Awards held in London on January 15.

This remarkable achievement underscores Messi’s consistent excellence, as he has been voted into every team of the year by his peers since 2007.

Messi’s inclusion in the World XI is the result of votes cast by nearly 22,000 professional men’s footballers globally, recognising the Argentinian maestro’s performances in 2023.