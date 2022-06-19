Lightning Strikes Leave Four Dead, Two Critically Injured In Nuapada

Nuapada: As many as four persons including a woman were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a lightning strike at the Mallikamunda area in the Nuapada district on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, the lightning struck them when they were carrying out a construction work of a house in the village claiming the lives of four persons on the spot.

The injured were immediately rushed to Komna hospital

On intimation, Mallikamunda police reached the hospital and registered cases of unnatural death. The bodies were handed over to the bereaved families after post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended on both the village following the tragic deaths of two persons in the lighting strikes.