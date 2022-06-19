Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Photo Of Signing Don Poster With Shah Rukh Khan 

New Delhi: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan recently on his social media.

Piku star took to Instagram and posted a photo from the time when Shah Rukh Khan accompanied him to sign the poster of his 1978 cult classic, Don. Bachchan captioned the post, “and…err… continuing in the same vein… DON.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is slated for a release on September 9.