Korea Open 2023 badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty storm into final

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the final of the Korea Open 2023 badminton tournament at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu on Saturday.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the Republic of China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, currently world No. 2 in the badminton rankings, 21-15, 24-22 to make their third final of the year.

The Indian duo has already won the Swiss and Indonesia Open titles on the 2023 BWF World Tour. In the final, they will face the winners of the other semi-final clash between Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and the Republic of Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae on Sunday.

Results at the Korea Open count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 this year.