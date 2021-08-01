Konark Sun Temple To Reopen For Visitors From Tomorrow; To Remain Shut On Weekends

Bhubaneswar: The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district, a major tourist attraction, will reopen for visitors from Monday after remaining closed for more than three months, ASI officials said.

As per reports, visitors will be allowed entry into the ASI-protected monument following all the COVID-19 precautionary norms set both by the Centre and the state government. However, the Sun Temple will remain closed for visitors on Weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can buy tickets by scanning QR code installed outside the temple and make payments online. A total of 2,000 visitors will now be allowed entry every day in two phases from Monday to Friday.

Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for the visitors and tourists will also undergo thermal screening before their entry into the World Heritage Site.