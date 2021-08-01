Odisha CM Watches Historic Quarterfinal Win Of Indian Men’s Hockey Team At Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the Indian men’s hockey team take on Great Britain at the Olympics quarterfinal match on Sunday.

At Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha CM along with his private secretary, VK Pandian, witnessed the historic win of the Indian men’s hockey team.

The Chief Minister congratulated the team and flashed thumbs-up as Hardik Singh scored a goal towards the end of the 4th quarter to put the game to bed. He also hoped the Men In Blue bag the much-awaited medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Well played! Congratulate Indian Men’s Hockey Team on registering a stunning victory in the quarter-final against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its momentum & bring a much-awaited medal for the country. Wish the team all the best,” the CM said in his congratulatory message.

India ended their 49-year wait at the Olympics on Sunday by reaching the men’s hockey semi-final after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Great Britain.

Notably, Odisha has successfully hosted the Hockey Men’s World Cup in 2018 and hosted the FIH Men’s Series Finals in 2019. Odisha has previously hosted the Champions Trophy 2014 and the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017. Kalinga Lancers, the team owned by the State, is the winners in the Hockey India League 2017. Taking a step further towards realising the dream of restoring the glory of Indian Hockey at the global level, the State is sponsoring the Indian Hockey Teams till 2023.