Kite flying with Chinese manja and plastic strings banned in Cuttack

Cuttack: The use of Chinese ‘manja’ and plastic strings during kite flying on the occasion of Makar Sankranti has become a matter of serious concern for two-wheeler drivers and birds.

With just one day left for the annual festival, Cuttack Police tightened its grip around the illegal sale of ‘plastic’ and Chinese ‘manja’ strings that are being used to fly kites.Restrictions have been strictly clamped on flying kites using manja threads. This has been done in view to prevent the loss of lives of people, especially commuters on roads and birds from the deadly manja and plastic strings used for kite flying on Makar Sankranti.

Strict action would be taken against those flying kites using the Chinese manja threads, informed Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra.

Manjhas are coated with substances like glass and iron and are used for flying kites which increases the possibility of injuries to humans and birds when they come in contact with the string.

Several people have been injured due to the use of such strings in the recent past.