Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence On Merciless Trolling Over Kids’ Names

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently released her book Pregnancy Bible, and revealed the name of her second baby shared that Bollywood celebrities are soft targets in every situation.

She took to Instagram Friday to share a new photo of Jeh, whilst still saving his face from the flashlights.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second child in February this year. Recently, Kareena launched her book, ‘Pregnancy Bible’ over an Instagram live with filmmaker and her dear friend Karan Johar.

During the live, when Karan Johar asked if he’s allowed to mention her second child’s name, Kareena replied and said, “Yaa, it’s Jeh Ali Khan.”

Although Bebo had already revealed to Karan Johar in a recent live that the name is ‘Jeh’, trolls don’t seem to stop.

Kareena said, “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.”

“We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” Kareena said about the controversy.

We’re in a global pandemic right now. I don’t think the most important thing is ‘what my son is doing’ or ‘what my son’s name is’ or ‘what exactly is happening with my son’. I don’t think that’s the focus,” she shared.