Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh Appointed Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, a judge at Patna High Court, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court by the President of India after consultations with the Chief Justice of India.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Judge of the Patna High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification issued by Ministry of Law read.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the notification on X.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: – pic.twitter.com/GtTLPETjin — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) February 2, 2024

The Supreme Court had recommended Justice Singh’s elevation on November 2, 2020, considering his contribution to the Indian judiciary, ethics, integrity, and professionalism.

Justice Singh obtained his LL.B. degree from the University of Delhi and practiced as an advocate before being appointed as an additional judge at Patna High Court in 2012.

The post of Orissa High Court Chief Justice has been vacant since October 3 following the retirement of Justice Subhasis Talapatra. Justice Singh will replace the present acting chief justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi of Orissa High Court.