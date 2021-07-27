Jal Mahadev: An Unexplored Shrine Of Lord Shiva Near Gandhamardan Hills In Bargarh

Bargarh: Hearing the wild roar of waters, sensing the power of their cascade, Gandhamardan Hill, which is well known for its medicinal herbs, is located in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

The district has maintained its authenticity as an unexplored shrine of Lord Shiva– ‘Jal Mahadev’ is situated inside a cave and has a small viewing platform in its premises from which the magnificent waterfall from the Gandhamardan Hills can be admired.

As there is no evidence of temple-like structure present near the hills, locals perform puja under the open sky as the entrance is too narrow.

The temple is located around 8 km away from both Bhojpurgarh and Padampur Town and is renowned as a popular pilgrimage site in the district. Besides, this cave is a favourite place of worship during the Shravan month.

Jal Mahadev Temple is situated in the centre around high mountains and the view of the waterfalls from the temple is extraordinary. Those who love nature must visit once in their lifetime especially in the monsoon after climbing the puranic old Mountain Gandhamardhan, from where Lord Hanuman took medicine to cure Laxman during the Lankan war.

Fantastic view all around as waterfalls gushing down the hills and Lord Mahadev’s Lingam is placed over there. Since the Lord is waterlogged entire 12 months, this place is famous in the name of ‘Jal Mahadev’.

This place is not commercialised therefore it’s a totally different experience from other commercialised places attracting tourists. However, the place seeks proper amenities as scores of people travel miles and climb the mountain to reach this shrine and bow down to seek blessings from the All Might God.