Prime Accused Of Master Canteen Square Clash Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested the prime accused in connection with a group clash which was broke out between two groups near Master Canteen Square yesterday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raja Behera alias Raja of Mali Sahi area.

Reportedly, a clash between Raja and one Naresh of Mali Sahi ensued at a betel shop located in front of the railway station.

The miscreants, armed with swords, iron rods, and daggers chased Naresh and his aides and assaulted them with the weapons mercilessly.

Follwing this, police today used bulldozers to demolish three shops of the prime accused as the shops were set up on disputed land and arrested Raja.