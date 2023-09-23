It was a dream for me to play an international match in Mohali: Shubman Gill

India’s opener batter Shubman Gill said that it has always been a dream for him to play for India at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Gill ended up making 74 runs off 63 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes in the first ODI against Australia on Friday, helping India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series.

While talking to Jio Cinema after the match, the Punjab-based batter said that he started coming to the PCA Stadium when he was seven years old. “I was 7 years old when we came to Mohali for the first time. Since I had seen so many matches here as a spectator, it was a dream for me to play an international match in Mohali. I’d played a couple of IPL matches but to play an international match with my family watching was special,” said Gill.

He also stated that other batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan have also exploited their opportunities while playing for India. Gaikwad also smashed 71 runs off 77 balls, while building a valuable 142-run stand with Gill for the opening wicket.

“I feel my strength is to know when to attack and when to defend. You can expect me to play according to the situation at the World Cup. I will try to adapt to the opponents and conditions and give myself the best possible chance to do well,” said Gill.

After sealing a five-wicket victory in Mohali, the Men in Blue will take on Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on September 24.