ISRO launches first scientific satellite XPoSat to study black hole emissions

Vizag: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in its first space mission of 2024, launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on Monday, January 1. The satellite lifted-off at 9:10am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO chief S Somanath said the launch of the mission was a “success”.

ISRO’s ever-reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

After the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 mission by the Indian space department, this will be the next historic step towards space exploration by the country.

Through this satellite, India will become the second country in the world after the United States to send a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy.