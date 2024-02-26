Is Tusshar Kapoor going to play a cameo in Ektaa R Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha is indeed one of the cutter-breaking films that address some riveting stories to the masses with some amazing performances. While the film received tremendous love from the audience and the critics, the makers are gearing up for its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Treating the audience with an immensely captivating motion poster, the makers gave a glimpse of the theme of the film being based on relationships in the modern era of the Internet. Amid the raging fervor of the film, we got to hear that actor Tushaar Kapoor will have an important and different cameo in Ektaa R Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

As per an independent industry source, “Actor Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in never seen before avatar in Ektaa R Kapoor’s next Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, playing an important cameo. We have seen Ektaa and Tusshar’s collaboration in the past with films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Wadala, and The Dirty Picture among others, and now they are coming back with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.