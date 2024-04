Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda and Keonjhar emerged hottest by 11.30 AM with 41 degrees C while Bhubaneswar and Balasore stood second at 40.7 and 40.1 degrees C respectively by the time.

Places close to 40 degrees C are Rourkela (39.6), Chandbali (39.2), Sambalpur (38.2), Hirakud (37.8).

Similarly, coastal town Puri recorded 34.4 degrees C by 11.30 AM and Paradip witnessed 33.5 Degrees C.

Gopalpur recorded 32.8 degrees C at 11.30 AM.