IndiGo clarifies web check-in policy following several complaints

New Delhi: Amid a spike in reported complaints of airlines forcing passengers to opt for a paid seat, IndiGo on Saturday clarified that web check-in is not a mandatory requirement but is recommended to the customers for a “hassle-free experience”.

“Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport,” India’s low-cost airline said in a social media post.

However, a social media user raised the question of the wording used in communications from IndiGo, suggesting that the term “recommended” would be more appropriate than “mandatory.” In response to this feedback, IndiGo stated, “Sir, we have well noted your feedback and will share it with the concerned department.”