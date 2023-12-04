Indian Railways Gears Up To Tackle Cyclone ‘Michaung’

Health Unit, Chennai Division has also geared up its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A including Doctors and other on-duty staff board the SPART at Platform No:11 as soon as the message arrives and will report to the Officer Incharge at the Disaster /Accident spot and start the relief work. Team B will report casualty and a part of the Team B will proceed by road. Remaining will stay back to inform all concerned, maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, to inform Local Railway Hospitals, Railway Hospital, Perambur and local Private hospitals for Emergency Preparedness.

Southern Railways and other concerned zones have also issued a list of General Instructions and emergency contact numbers for the masses in case of any exigency including phone numbers of Railway officials, Medical teams, Emergency vehicles, commercial control for public enquiry, tower wagon drivers along with list of DG sets, pumps, submersible sewage pumps etc. available at various stations. Water logging prone locations have also been identified and various corrective actions have been taken at all such locations.