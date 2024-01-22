Indian diaspora celebrates Ram Mandir ceremony at Times Square

New York: The Indian diaspora gathered at New York’s Times Square, lighting up the iconic location to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People were seen donning traditional attire, dancing, singing bhajans and other songs.

On the screens at Times Square, pictures of Lord Ram were displayed. Many waved the saffron flags with Ram’s picture on them.

