India Women’s Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Resigns On A High Note

Tokyo: India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has left the position after guiding them to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It was my last match with the team,” he stated during a press conference after India’s Olympic campaign came to an end with a 4-3 loss against Great Britain.

The Dutch coach took charge of the team for the first time in 2017. The Hockey India officials were so impressed with his work that he was asked to take charge of the men’s team. However, he returned back to the women’s hockey team after the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the Olympic qualifiers, India women’s hockey team beat USA 5-1 in the first game. However, in the next match, they went down 4-1 and just about managed to make the cut for Olympics.

The history-making Indian women team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off.

Nevertheless, it secured its best-ever finish, ending the Games in fourth position.