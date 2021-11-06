India reports 10,929 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,929 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the country’s infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 fresh fatalities were recorded in the same 24-hour time period, pushing the total death count in the country to 4,60,265.

Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 1,46,950.

Reportedly, 61,39,65,751 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 42 days, according to the ministry.