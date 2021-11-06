BTS In the SOOP: Boys & Bam Celebrate Olympic Gold Medal For Archer An San

Seoul: During the latest episode of BTS‘s show In the SOOP, the boys along with doggo BAM enjoyed watching the Tokyo Olympics games where Korea bagged medals in few of the sports.

In particular, after worrying that they would miss the event, the members all gathered in the living room and watched some of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

BTS gathered to watch the final of the women’s archery competition which included the Korean athlete and long-time K-Pop fan An San.

The members seemed very excited to sit down and watch An San in the final. When the event started, BTS looked very tense and focused as they watched both athletes battle it out and stay neck and neck throughout the opening moments.

BTS watching Olympics together on today's BTS In The Soop and their reaction is so priceless! Minimoni hugging each other and Jungkook and Jeon Bam dancing together! They're just so happy 😭#In_the_SOOP #IN_THE_SOOP_S2pic.twitter.com/cPCK2bWimP — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭🇰🇷 (@btstaendard) November 5, 2021

From new music to finishing their game of foot volleyball, it was once again another iconic episode.

An San had indeed won the gold medal for archery in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After the episode aired, ARMYs expressed how proud they were that footage of BTS cheering for An San was included in the episode, especially after An San was criticized by misogynists for being a feminist.