23 Minors Among 208 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 208 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 23 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 51,830 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.40%.

Among the new cases, 119 are in quarantine and 89 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,43,151 with 3319 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 20

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 7

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 12

12. Jharsuguda: 5

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Khurda: 99

15. Koraput: 2

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 5

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Puri: 3

20. Sambalpur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 8

22. State Pool: 23