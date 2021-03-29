India Celebrates Holi Amid Covid-19 Fears, PM Modi Extends Wishes

New Delhi: Holi is being celebrated in several states across the country on Monday amid the coronavirus scare as people are exercising caution and avoiding mass gatherings. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted people with Holi wishes and wished that the festival infuses new vigour and energy in everyone’s life.

As India sees an upsurge in coronavirus cases on a daily basis, several states have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival. Celebrations will be low-key as many state governments and Union Territories have banned public gatherings and imposed stringent restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly infection.

Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting “Holi Hai”.