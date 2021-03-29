Bhubaneswar’s Roads Wear Deserted Look!

Bhubaneswar: Roads in Bhubaneswar wore a deserted look as Odisha government banned Holi celebrations at public places in the State in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Commissionerate Police on Sunday warned of stern action against persons violating Covid-19 norms issued by Odisha government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) during Holi celebrations.

The DCP informed that the Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements for Holi to see that all the guidelines are religiously followed.