All-round India beats England in last-over thriller to win series 2-1

Pune: India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 after registering a seven-run victory against England in the final ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

In response to a target of 330 runs, England could only reach 322 for nine in 50 overs, with Sam Curran smashing an unbeaten knock of 95 runs in 83 balls.

Batting first, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs. After a century-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (67), the hosts’ innings was guided by knocks from Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64). Chasing 330, England failed to make an impact right from the start as they lost their top-order within 15 overs.

