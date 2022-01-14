India-bound flights come close to collision in Dubai; DGCA seeks report copy from UAE

New Delhi: With two Emirates flights to India last week avoiding a collision at Dubai Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approached UAE authorities for a copy of their investigation report.

The DGCA has asked UAE’s civil aviation authority to share their investigation report after two Emirates Air flights that were headed for India from Dubai on January 9, came close to collision on the same runway.

Since both planes are registered with the UAE and the incident also occurred in Dubai, the country’s aviation authority will investigate according to International Civil Aviation Organization regulations, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Friday

“However, we have asked them to share the investigative report as it becomes available,” said the senior DGCA official.

Notably, on 9 January, a Boeing 777 bound for Bengaluru entered the runway on which another B777 had begun accelerating for take-off to Hyderabad. Fortunately, the plane that then made it to high speed refused to take off in time to avoid a collision with another Emirates B777 on the runway. This is the second close shave involving Emirates flights recently.