Chennai reports record high of new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu: Chennai recorded an all-time high of 8,963 Covid-19 cases on Friday since the pandemic began, health department data shows.

Chennai reported 7,564 cases on a single day during the second wave on May 12 last year, which the city surpassed on Thursday with 8,218 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 23,459 Covid cases on Friday against 20,911 on Thursday. Active Covid cases have also mounted. On January 1, the state had 8,340 active cases and the number of people carrying the virus spiked to 118,017 on Friday, according to the health department bulletin.