India Allocates Rs 6,000 Crore For Strategic Highway Along Border With China

New Delhi: In line with the government’s focus on bolstering connectivity in border regions, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has earmarked approximately Rs. 6,000 crore for 11 different packages of the strategic Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

This highway will run near the India-Tibet-China-Myanmar border. The construction of this 1,748 km two-lane highway, positioned just 20 km from the international border at various points, is scheduled to commence by April of this year.

On Sunday, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced an allocation of Rs. 2,098.81 crores sanctioned for the construction of the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section (package 2, 3) covering 78.3 kilometres and Rs 279.91 crores for the 15.4 kilometres long Lada-Sarli section (Package 7) of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) on EPC mode.

“The strategic development of this road aims to enhance connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region. The Frontier Highway’s construction is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Union Minister said.