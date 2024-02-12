‘Fighter’ Continues To Grow Stronger! Crosses 337 Cr. At Worldwide Box Office!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has indeed started 2024 with a bang in Bollywood. The film arrived with a lot of action, thrill, and fervour of patriotism. The film proved its mettle by winning the hearts of the audience. The biggest aerial action drama got stronger day by day and now has crossed the mark of 337 Cr. gross at the worldwide box office.

‘Fighter’ is achieving milestones at the box office one after the other. The numbers at the end of 2nd weekend were phenomenal. The film crossed 337 Cr. gross at the worldwide box office and continues to hold stronger in the 3rd weekend. India’s net number goes well past 200 Cr. solidifying its superhit status. In India, the film collected 243 Cr. gross, and in overseas collection amounted to 94 Cr. gross.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theatres.