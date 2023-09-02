In pics: Kylie Jenner shares ‘dirty’ yet ‘hot’ with ‘unapologetic self-love’ campaign

New York: Kylie Jenner has wowed in a stripped back photoshoot for Acne Studios’ new season campaign.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has went back to basics for the stunning shoot which sees her posing in minimal face makeup.

The 26-year-old is known for her entrepreneurial skills, after becoming the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

However now she has beenfor Acne Studios and she is giving her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, a run for her money.

The concept for the FW23 Denim Campaign is “unapologetic self-love” which is on some of the imagery.

Dutch photographer and director Carlijn Jacobs, who shot the campaign, said:”[It] sought to showcase Kylie as a woman who is in control, has love for herself and is unafraid to embrace her desires.