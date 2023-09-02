CM Naveen condoles demise of former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

The Chief Minister has described Surjya Narayan Patro as an efficient administrator and organizer. As minister of various departments, he facilitated the development process of the state. As Speaker, he played an important role in keeping the parliamentary tradition intact in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said that he was loved by everyone irrespective of party and opinion for his innocent nature.

As a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, he gave a new direction to the party. The chief minister said that he played an important role in strengthening the party, especially in Ganjam district.

His departure has created a huge vacuum in state politics, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family along with prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.